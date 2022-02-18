Some rail services to be suspended due to storm

NMBS’ spokesman Bart Crols told VRT News that “We have decided to do this in the interests of the safety of out passengers and our staff. This means that cities such as Bruges, Kortrijk and Ghent will not be served. There will also be no services between Antwerp, Mechelen and Brussels”.

In the rest of the country an 80 km/h speed limit will be in force. The suspension of rail services will gradually be lifted after 6pm.

Meanwhile, in The Netherlands there are no trains at all today due to Storm Eunice. There is also disruption to international services. For example, no Thalys trains are running between Brussels and Amsterdam today and tomorrow.