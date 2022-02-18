Three minors detained after 13-year-old boy dies in fire at “squat” in Linkebeek

The emergency services were called to deal with a fire at the house at around 2am on Friday morning. When fire fighters arrived at the scene much of the roof of the building was alight. An operation was mounted to rescue those inside. One person had fled to the roof of the building and was taken to safety by fire-fighters.

In a statement released on Friday morning the Halle-Vilvoorde Judicial Authorities said that a group made up of both adults and minors had been staying at the house. “Several adults were in the building, none of whom were registered as residents there. Four minors were also found inside the house. They are three girls aged between 14 and 16 and a 13-year-old boy. All of them are from Brussels. The 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries and has since died”, the Judicial Authorities spokesman Gilles Blondeau said.

An initial investigation into the source of the fire points to it having started in a matrass. It is still unclear whether it was started deliberately. An autopsy will be carried out on the dead boy later on Friday.

"The three teenage girls have been detained and will be questioned today in order to gain clarity about the circumstances surrounding the fire. Given the girls’ official place of residence the investigation might by handed over to the Brussels Judicial Authorities”, Mr Blondeau said.