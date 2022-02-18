Home News
Video footage shows the damage as Storm Eunice sweeps across Flanders

Storm Eunice has been sweeping across our region on Friday afternoon and footage of some of the damage caused by the storm has been reaching us here at VRT News. Trees have been uprooted and lorries blown over as gusts of wind reached speeds in excess of 130 km/h.

People waiting for busses outside Ghent Saint-Peter’s Station brave the high winds. 

Building receives at severe battering from the Storm Eunice at Beernem in West Flanders

This was the scene on the nearby E40 motorway.

This showroom in Ostend was damaged by the storm.

Elsewhere in Ostend a camper van was blown off the road.

A tree was uprooted in this garden in Zwevegem (West Flanders).

In Roeselare (West Flanders) a container was blown off the trailer of a truck.

A section of the roof was blown of this building in Veurne (West Flanders).

Walkers brave the wind on the beeah at De Haan

