79-year-old Briton dies during Storm Eunice’s onslaught in West Flanders

In East Flanders, the Fire Service received several thousand calls. These mainly concerned broken roof tiles, solar panels, scaffolding and tree branches.

• In Sint-Denijs-Westrem, a man was hit in the head by a solar panel. The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is in life-threatening condition. A construction worker in Temse was also seriously injured after being hit by a steel plate at a building site.

• The roof of AZ Oudenaarde hospital was blown off due by Storm Eunice. The management of the hospital called on people to stay away while they the Fire Service carries out work to protect the roof. By 9:30pm the work had been completed and people were able to return to the hospital. Also, in Oudenaarde, the roof of the local sports hall and the roof of a crèche were completely blown off.

• In Sint-Niklaas, the roof of the Siniscoop cinema complex came loose due to the gusts of high wind. The regional channel TV Oost that is also located in the building decided to vacate the premises.

• In the port of Ghent, a ship needed assistance from a tugboat to help keep it secured to the quayside. A shed was destroyed on the Rigakaai.

• In Sint-Lievens-Houtem the roof of a school was damaged and in Kruisem the front façade of chicken farm was blown over.

• The AA Gent-Seraing First Division football match was cancelled. The storm damaged the roof of the AA Gent’s Ghelamco Arena. Several roofing panels were ripped clean off, damaging several parked cars.