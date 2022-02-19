79-year-old Briton dies during Storm Eunice’s onslaught in West Flanders
Storm Eunice caused considerable damage across the country. In the West Flemish town of Ieper a 79-year British man died after he fell into the local marina. Elsewhere, several people were injured, some of whom seriously. The following article province a province by province summery of the damage caused by storm Eunice.
West Flanders: 79-year-old British man dies after falling into Ieper Marina
In Ieper, a man died after a fall in the marina. The 79-year-old Englishman is said to have fallen into the water due to the storm. He was resuscitated at the scene but later died in hospital, the Arro Ieper Local Police Service told VRT News.
• The fire departments in West Flanders had to received thousands of calls related to storm Eunice. There was a power outage along the western part of the West Flemish coast.
• In Menen, a young man was seriously injured by a fallen tree.
• A brand-new paddle court worth 110,000 euro was wrecked by the storm in Diksmuide. The entire site is littered with shards of glass.
East Flanders: Man in critical condition after being hit by solar panel. AA Gent’s football stadium damaged by storm
In East Flanders, the Fire Service received several thousand calls. These mainly concerned broken roof tiles, solar panels, scaffolding and tree branches.
• In Sint-Denijs-Westrem, a man was hit in the head by a solar panel. The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is in life-threatening condition. A construction worker in Temse was also seriously injured after being hit by a steel plate at a building site.
• The roof of AZ Oudenaarde hospital was blown off due by Storm Eunice. The management of the hospital called on people to stay away while they the Fire Service carries out work to protect the roof. By 9:30pm the work had been completed and people were able to return to the hospital. Also, in Oudenaarde, the roof of the local sports hall and the roof of a crèche were completely blown off.
• In Sint-Niklaas, the roof of the Siniscoop cinema complex came loose due to the gusts of high wind. The regional channel TV Oost that is also located in the building decided to vacate the premises.
• In the port of Ghent, a ship needed assistance from a tugboat to help keep it secured to the quayside. A shed was destroyed on the Rigakaai.
• In Sint-Lievens-Houtem the roof of a school was damaged and in Kruisem the front façade of chicken farm was blown over.
• The AA Gent-Seraing First Division football match was cancelled. The storm damaged the roof of the AA Gent’s Ghelamco Arena. Several roofing panels were ripped clean off, damaging several parked cars.
Antwerp Province: Rail services disrupted, issues at the Port of Antwerp
In Antwerp, the Fire Service dealt with than 700 calls. "These mainly concerned parts of roofs, solar panels and sheeting and flags that had come loose", a Fire Service spokesperson told VRT News.
• At the port of Antwerp, work in the container terminals was halted on Friday because it was too dangerous to load and unload. Several containers blew over, but no major incidents were reported.
• At the De Liereman nature reserve in Oud-Turnhout, quite a few trees were uprooted, and branches torn loose. The nature reserve will remain closed until Tuesday
• In Antwerp, part of the roof of the ZNA Middelheim hospital was damaged by the strong winds. No one was injured. "
Flemish Brabant and Brussels: Centre of Asse evacuated amid fears that church spire would collapse.
The center of the municipality of Asse was evacuated on Friday evening as spire of the Sint-Martinus Church threatened to collapse.
• Fallen trees blocked main roads in Scherpenheuvel-Zichem and Landen. No one was injured
• In the center of Brussels, two windows were shattered at the office the Flemish Youth and Minister Benjamin Dalle (Christian democrat).
• Rail services were suspended between Jette and Opwijk on the Brussels to Dendermonde line after a train hit a shed that had blown onto the track. The 20 people aboard the train were able to continue their journey by bus.
• The Brussels Fire Services received several hundred calls related to the storm on Friday evening.
• The regional parks, gardens and forests in the Brussels-Capital Region are closed to the public until Tuesday. This is also the case for the car parking facilities at entrances to the Sonian Forest.
Limburg: Fire Service received almost 2,000 calls
The Limburg Fire Service received almost 2,000 calls related to the storm on Friday. Although there is quite a bit of debris, fortunately there were no injuries in Limburg Province.
• In Lanaken the roof of the Sint Vincentius Middle School blew. Fortunately, there were no injuries. The school has decided to teach digitally next week and hopes to repair the damage during the half term break.
• Many branches or trees were blown away and several roofs damaged in and around Bree.
• On Friday evening, 30 m² of masonry fell off the town hall in Genk. Here too there were no injuries, but the damage is considerable.