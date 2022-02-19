Bart Swings receives his gold medal at the Winter Olympics

Bart Swings is the 1st Belgian ever to win 2 medals at the Winter Games. In 2018 he won silver in the men’s speed skating mass-start race. The gold medal he won earlier on Saturday gives Belgium our country’s first individual Olympic title in the history of the Winter Games.

Belgium has only won gold once before at the Winter Games. In 1948 the figures skaters Micheline Lannoy and Pierre Baugniet took gold in the pair riding figure skating. Bart Swings’ gold medal is the 8th every won by Belgium at the Winter Olympics and the 2nd won at this year’s Beijing games.