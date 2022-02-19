Bart Swings receives his gold medal at the Winter Olympics
The skater Bart Swings has received his Olympic gold medal at the Medal Plaza in Beijing. The medal ceremony took place two and a half hours after his victory in the men’s speed skating mass-start race. The 31-year-old from Flemish Brabant was flanked by South Koreans Jae Won Chung and Seung Hoon Lee, who took silver and bronze. Bart Swings’ gold medal is a historic milestone for Belgian sport.
Bart Swings is the 1st Belgian ever to win 2 medals at the Winter Games. In 2018 he won silver in the men’s speed skating mass-start race. The gold medal he won earlier on Saturday gives Belgium our country’s first individual Olympic title in the history of the Winter Games.
Belgium has only won gold once before at the Winter Games. In 1948 the figures skaters Micheline Lannoy and Pierre Baugniet took gold in the pair riding figure skating. Bart Swings’ gold medal is the 8th every won by Belgium at the Winter Olympics and the 2nd won at this year’s Beijing games.
Belgian medals at the Winter Olympics
· 2022: Bart Swings – Gold in the men’s speed skating mass-start race
· 2022: Hanne Desmet – Bronze in the 1,000 metres short track
· 2018: Bart Swings – Silver in the men’s speed skating mass-start race
· 1998: Bart Veldkamp – Bronze in 5,000 metres skating
· 1948: Micheline Lannoy and Pierre Baugniet - Gold in the pair riding figure skating
· 1948: Max Houben, Freddy Mansvelt, Jacques Mouvet and Louis-Georges Niels – Silver in the four-man bobsled
· 1928: Robert Van Zeebroeck - Bronze in the men’s figure skating.
· 1924: René Mortiaux, Charles Mulder, Paul Van den Broeck, Victor Verschueren and Henri Willems – Bronze in the five-man bobsled