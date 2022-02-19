Bart Swings takes gold for Belgium at the Winter Olympics

Four years ago, in PyeongChang Bart Swings took silver behind the Korean Lee. Back then he promised that he would go for gold in Beijing, a promise he has now kept.

In Saturday morning’s semi-final Bart Swing easily qualified for the final race. Although the Russian Zacharov was missing from the final with the South Koreans Chung and Lee, the American Mantia and the Dutch veterans Bergsma and Kramer there were still plenty of tough competition for Swings.

Bart Swings' tactic for the 16-lap race was clear from the outset: don't let anyone pull away to take their chances in the sprint. The Belgian was alert throughout and quick to respond to any potential threat.

With 8 laps to go, Swings took the lead. The pace greatly increased. The Dutchman Sven Kramer delivered another solid demarrage, but Swings spotted the danger.

When the bell for the final round rang Swings' rivals through that he might run out of steam. They couldn’t have been more wrong. He was briefly pushed into 4th and even 5th place but worked his way around the outside in the final corner. It was a hard-fought battle in the final straight. However, Swings flew past Chung, Lee and Mantia to win by a meter.

A photo finish was needed for the silver and bronze: Chung took silver and Lee bronze.