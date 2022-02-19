Coronavirus infections and hospitalisations continue to fall

The number of people with COVID-19 that are requiring hospital treatment continues to fall. During the week from 12 to 18 February an average of 228 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day, 23% down on the figures from the previous week (5 to 11 February). This figure only includes those hospitalised specifically due to illness caused by a coronavirus infection.

There are currently 3,135 patients with COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals, a fall of 18% on the figures from a week ago. This figure includes all patients that have coronavirus, included those that were admitted to hospital for other reasons than COVID-19. Of those hospitalised 338 are on intensive care wards, a fall of 15% on a week ago.

During the week from 9 to 15 February an average of 48 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This figure is 6% higher than it was during the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 29,920 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.