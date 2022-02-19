Coronavirus infections and hospitalisations continue to fall
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show a continuation in the sharp fall in the number of people testing positive for the virus. Meanwhile, the number of people with COVID-19 that are being hospitalised also continues to fall. However, the number of people with COVID-19 that are dying each day continues to increase, albeit less sharply than had been the case.
During the week from 9 to 15 February an average of 11,813 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is down 43% on the 7-day average for the previous week (2 to 8 February). During the week from 9 to 15 February an average of 49,500 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. This is 27% fewer than during the previous week. Of those tested 27.8% tested positive for the virus.
Between 9 and 15 February the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium was 0.83. This means that on average every 100 people with the virus infected a further 83 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
The number of people with COVID-19 that are requiring hospital treatment continues to fall. During the week from 12 to 18 February an average of 228 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day, 23% down on the figures from the previous week (5 to 11 February). This figure only includes those hospitalised specifically due to illness caused by a coronavirus infection.
There are currently 3,135 patients with COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals, a fall of 18% on the figures from a week ago. This figure includes all patients that have coronavirus, included those that were admitted to hospital for other reasons than COVID-19. Of those hospitalised 338 are on intensive care wards, a fall of 15% on a week ago.
During the week from 9 to 15 February an average of 48 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This figure is 6% higher than it was during the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 29,920 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.
Vaccinations
By 16 February 9,196,997 people in Belgium had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. Of these 9,010,943 people had been fully immunised. This is 78% of the entire population. 6,876,299 (60% of the whole population) have been given an additional so-called “booster” jab.