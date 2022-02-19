Father of crèche manageress arrested for assault that led the death of a baby, manageress released on bail

On Wednesday the emergency services were called to the crèche. At the crèche paramedics found a 6-month-old baby girl with serious injuries. She was taken to the A&E department of Ghent University Hospital with a serious brain injury that she had sustained at the crèche.

The girl was in acute life-threatening condition and died of her injuries. The hospital immediately notified the police.

An investigation was opened, and the manageress of the crèche and her father were among those detained for questioning. They appeared before an Examining Magistrate, who decided to arrest the manageress’ father. He will remain in custody. The manageress of the crèche has been charged with accidental killing but has been released on conditional bail. A third suspect was released without charge.

This was not the first time that there have been issues with the crèche. Previously, complaints have been made about the conditions and level of care offered there on several occasions. Questions were also raised about alleged very rough treatment of small children at the crèche. The Flemish Children’s Agency Kind en Gezin says that it has always taken such complaints seriously, and that it had sent the inspectors to the crèche in the past.