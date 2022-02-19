First batch of tickets for extra weekend of Tomorrowland festival sell out after just 40 minutes

The tickets sold on Saturday morning were exclusively for festivalgoers from Belgium. A second batch of tickets that also available for purchase by people from abroad will go on sale at 5pm on Saturday.

From 11 am on Saturday people in Belgium that wanted to could try and buy tickets for the extra weekend of the Tomorrowland festival that will be held from 15 to 17 July. In addition, a limited number of tickets for the other weekends of the were also available through the online ticketing platform. All the around 100,000 tickets that were available were sold in just 40 minutes.

Those wishing to purchase tickets have to register in advance via tomorrowland.com.

This year’s Tomorrowland dance festival is spread over three weekends. The theme of this year’s festival is “The Reflection of Love”. The festival features more than 700 different artists spread over 14 stages. Alan Walker, Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Lost Frequencies, Martin Garrix, Netsky, Paul Kalkbrenner, and many other names are on the program.

Tomorrowland will take place this year from Friday 15 to Sunday 17 July, Friday 22 to Sunday 24 July and from Friday 29 to Sunday 31 July.