Measuring the damage caused by Storm Eunice
The passage of Storm Eunice caused no lack of damage. Local Fire Services across Flanders received thousands of calls and are asking those have not yet been given assistance to exercise patience. Meanwhile, rail services have returned to as good as normal after the chaos and stranded passengers on Friday.
Storm Eunice not only damaged property, but also resulted in serious injury for some. The roofs of houses were damaged and in some cases all but completely destroyed and many trees were uprooted by the storm. In West Flanders alone the Fire Service received thousands of calls.
The Fire Service control room in the center of Ghent (East Flanders), which is responsible for the Ghent-Aalst-Dendermonde region, received the similar number of calls. In Antwerp there were almost a thousand calls, in Limburg several hundred. On Friday evening the Fire Service was only able to deal with most urgent matters. Less urgent matters, mainly work on damaged roofs, will be dealt with today.
Marc De Langhe of the Blankenberge (West Flanders) Fire Service told VRT News that "Entire roofs were blown away. Everything that was loose could blow away and that is what happened. Trucks were blown over, we had to free the drivers. Due to the large number of call-outs it wasn’t possible to deal with everything."
Still a few canceled trains
Although rail services have returned to near normal after Friday’s disruption, there are still a few cancellations here and there. Teams from rail infrastructure management company Infrabel have been working through the night to carry out repair work where necessary.
Infrabel’s Frédéric Petit told VRT News that "On the one hand, the overhead wires were damaged by trees that fell on them and on the other, trees, roofs of gazebos, metal plates and trampolines also ended up on the tracks."
Rail passengers should take into account that a few trains may still be cancelled. In West Flanders, there is still disruption on the Kortrijk-Poperinge line between Ieper and Menen. A replacement bus service is in operation there. It is hope that trains will be running on the line again from some time on Saturday afternoon.