Measuring the damage caused by Storm Eunice

Storm Eunice not only damaged property, but also resulted in serious injury for some. The roofs of houses were damaged and in some cases all but completely destroyed and many trees were uprooted by the storm. In West Flanders alone the Fire Service received thousands of calls.

The Fire Service control room in the center of Ghent (East Flanders), which is responsible for the Ghent-Aalst-Dendermonde region, received the similar number of calls. In Antwerp there were almost a thousand calls, in Limburg several hundred. On Friday evening the Fire Service was only able to deal with most urgent matters. Less urgent matters, mainly work on damaged roofs, will be dealt with today.

Marc De Langhe of the Blankenberge (West Flanders) Fire Service told VRT News that "Entire roofs were blown away. Everything that was loose could blow away and that is what happened. Trucks were blown over, we had to free the drivers. Due to the large number of call-outs it wasn’t possible to deal with everything."