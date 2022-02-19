Storm Eunice claims a second victim in Belgium: a man hit by a solar panel dies of his injuries

The accident happened Friday afternoon on the Poortakkerstraat in Saint-Denis-Westrem, a suburb of Ghent. Several solar panels were swept off a roof by the storm. One of the solar panels hit the man on the head. He was knocked unconscious. The emergency services rushed to the scene and the man was taken to hospital in critical condition. He has since but died of his injuries.

He the second fatal victim of Storm Eunice in Belgium. On Friday, a 79-year-old British man fell into the water from his pleasure boat at the marina in Ieper (West Flanders). The man was retrieved from the water quickly, but he died later in hospital.