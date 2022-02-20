7 people stuck for hours 32 metres up in an attraction at a West Flemish theme park

The weather was particularly bad in coastal areas (De Panne is on the coast), and a Code Yellow weather warning was in force for coastal areas of West Flanders from 5pm on Saturday. In addition to the wind, rain made matters worse for the 4 adults and 3 teenagers that were stuck on the roller coaster.

The first of them were evacuated from the roller coaster sometime after 9pm. The evacuation was finally completed at around 11:30pm on Saturday evening, the Westhoek Fire Service told VRT News.

Everyone that was stuck on the roller coaster was in good health. Nevertheless, they were all taken to hospital for a check-up. What caused the roller coaster to break down is still unclear.