Coastal municipalities take precautions, and Antwerp flood defences closed in anticipation of Storm Franklin

The West Flemish coastal resort of Blankenberge is playing it safe. Blankenberge’s liberal Mayor Björn Prasse told VRT News that "We will close the low-lying walkway around the marina this afternoon at 12 noon. The pier and the breakwaters that run into the sea will also not be accessible. We will be closing a street in the centre, where a wall at a building site is not completely stable. "

Mr Prasse also advises against heading to the seafront or to the beach on Sunday evening. "We expect peaks in wind speeds of up to 11 Beaufort, so maybe it's better to stay away."

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Ostend Bart Tommelein, (liberal), also advises against visiting the beach in his city. "We saw on Friday that many people do this anyway, but it is dangerous. We do not recommend it, because our emergency services already have their hands full. So don't take any extra risks and have some patience if you are trying to reach the emergency services. "

Further west in Nieuwpoort the same measures are being taken as on Friday. Nieuwpoort’s Christian democrat Mayor Geert Vanden Broucke told VRT News that "We’ll be closing the sea defences, closing the parks and advising people not to walk on the promenade. Staff from the municipality’s Technical Department and the Fire Services are on stand-by. We’re monitoring everything closely."

In Ostend, too the same measures are being taken as on Friday during Storm Eunice. However, there is now an additional concern. “We are also concerned about sea level, it could reach 5.70 metres due to a combination of high tides and wind”, Bart Tommelein told VRT News. Nevertheless, the Mayor of Ostend said that there is no need to panic and that the situation is being closely monitored.

"We are now taking measures to prevent flooding. The breakwaters will be closed, the bascule bridge in the harbour will be reinforced, and bulkheads will be installed on the fishing quay to prevent the water from flowing into the city," Mr Tommelein said.

Additional fire-fighting equipment is also being taken to the coast. "The Fire Services in inland areas have been asked to send material. During storms were get a lot of call outs here to deal with issues with roofs. These require high ladder trucks, and we don't have enough of them," The Mayor of Ostend told VRT News.