COVID-19 hospital numbers now below 3,000

During the week from 9 to 15 February an average of 11,813 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is down 43% on the figures for the previous week (2 to 8 February).

During the same period an average of 49,500 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. This is 27% down on the number of tests that were carried out during the previous week. Of those tested 27.8% tested positive for the virus.

During the week from 9 to 15 February the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium was 0.83. This means that on average every 100 people with the virus infected a further 83 others.