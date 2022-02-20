COVID-19 hospital numbers now below 3,000
The latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic have been released. They show further falls in hospitalisations and in the number of people testing positive for coronavirus. Meanwhile, the number of people with COVID-19 that are dying each day in Belgium continues to rise.
During the week from 9 to 15 February an average of 11,813 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is down 43% on the figures for the previous week (2 to 8 February).
During the same period an average of 49,500 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. This is 27% down on the number of tests that were carried out during the previous week. Of those tested 27.8% tested positive for the virus.
During the week from 9 to 15 February the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium was 0.83. This means that on average every 100 people with the virus infected a further 83 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the week from 12 to 18 February an average of 228 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is down 23% on the previous week. This figure only includes those hospitalised specifically because of COVID-19.
There are currently 2,929 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figure includes all patients with coronavirus, even those that were hospitalised for other reasons than COVID-19 but tested positive for coronavirus when they were admitted to hospital. Of those hospitalised, 330 are on intensive care wards.
During the week from 9 to 15 February an average of 48 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 6% up on the figures for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 29,920 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.
Vaccinations
By 16 February 9,196,997 people in Belgium had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. Of these 9,010,943 people had been fully immunised. This is 78% of the entire population. 6,876,299 (60% of the whole population) have been given an additional so-called “booster” jab.