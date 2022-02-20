High winds forecast for Sunday evening, but it won’t be as bad as Storm Eunice
The Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI) has issued a Code Yellow weather warning for high winds on Sunday evening. The Code Yellow warning applies to the whole country except for coastal areas where the more serious Code Orange warning will be in force. Although conditions are not expected to be as bad as during Storm Eunice, there could be gusts of wind reaching speeds of up to 125 km/h. KMI forecasts that the windy (and wet) weather conditions will persist during the coming days.
Sunday will be mainly cloudy with periods of rain or drizzle. Maximum temperatures will reach between 7°C on the High Fens and locally 12°C in the west of the county. Winds will be south westly with gusts reaching speeds of between 70 and 80 km/h in inland areas. Coastal areas will see gusts reaching speeds of between 80 and 90 km/h.
On Sunday evening and during Sunday night an active cold front will move across the country from the coast bringing with it heavy rain or showers and possibly gusts of high wind. This will be followed by intense showers of rain that will fall as sleet on high ground in the Ardennes. The showers could also be accompanied by hail and thunderstorms.
Winds will be west-southwesterly and there will be gusts reaching speeds of between 90 and 110 km/h in inland areas and up to 125 km/h at the coast. A Code Orange weather warning for wind will be in force in costal areas between 9pm on Sunday and 1am on Monday.
More rain and wind on Monday
On Monday a new storm depression over the North Sea will bring unstable and turbulent weather interspersed with clear spells and showers. The showers could be intense at times with a chance of hail and possibly a thunderstorm. Snow could fall in the Ardennes, particularly on the High Fens. Temperatures will reach between 2°C and 3°C on the High Fens and between 9°C to 10°C in Flanders.
The winds will be moderately strong to strong in inland areas and very strong to storm force in coastal areas. Gusts will reach speeds of between 80km/h and 100 km/h and possibly more in coastal areas during the most intense showers.