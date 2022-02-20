High winds forecast for Sunday evening, but it won’t be as bad as Storm Eunice

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with periods of rain or drizzle. Maximum temperatures will reach between 7°C on the High Fens and locally 12°C in the west of the county. Winds will be south westly with gusts reaching speeds of between 70 and 80 km/h in inland areas. Coastal areas will see gusts reaching speeds of between 80 and 90 km/h.

On Sunday evening and during Sunday night an active cold front will move across the country from the coast bringing with it heavy rain or showers and possibly gusts of high wind. This will be followed by intense showers of rain that will fall as sleet on high ground in the Ardennes. The showers could also be accompanied by hail and thunderstorms.

Winds will be west-southwesterly and there will be gusts reaching speeds of between 90 and 110 km/h in inland areas and up to 125 km/h at the coast. A Code Orange weather warning for wind will be in force in costal areas between 9pm on Sunday and 1am on Monday.