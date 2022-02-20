Russian destabilisation of Ukraine won’t go away whatever happens says Belgian PM

"Will Russia invade Ukraine? No one has a crystal ball, but what is certain is that Russia destabilisation of Ukraine is there, and it won’t go away. From a Russian perspective Ukraine must be permanently destabilised." Mr De Croo was speaking before an audience of 300 students and young professionals at Munich’s Amerika Haus.

The Belgian PM added that Moscow’s stance towards NATO is also clear. "Now one wants a war in Europe, but the intimidation directed towards NATO is irreversible”. Mr De Croo believes that NATO is currently “more united and more relevant than ever”. He added that NATO should exercise what he described as “strategic patience” with Moscow. “Don’t react to provocation. We need to keep our cool and keep up the pressure”.

Mr De Croo is still in favour of "a different relationship with Russia than one of sanctions. However, this is difficult while Europe is being intimidated and is confronted with hybrid warfare”.