Suspected murder in Limburg village

A relative found the woman at around 5 pm on Saturday. The police and the emergency services were informed. The Limburg Public Prosecutor immediately assumed that the woman’s death was suspicious. An Examining Magistrate has been appointed to lead a murder investigation.

A police surgeon and forensics officers from the Limburg Federal Judicial Police attended the scene and a preliminary autopsy was carried out.

Pieter Strauven of the Limburg Public Prosecutor's Office told journalists that “An initial investigation points to the woman having died a violent death. Therefore, an Examining Magistrate has been appointed to lead a murder investigation. The Public Prosecutor's Office and the police are currently keeping all avenues of investigation open. The investigation is in the hands of the Limburg Federal Judicial Police".