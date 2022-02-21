Belgian detectives in Peru to try to find Natacha de Crombrugghe

A detective from the Missing Persons Cell and two Federal Judicial Police detectives left for Peru on Sunday and will arrive there sometime today. It is expected that they will stay there for around week.

The Belgian detectives have been sent to Peru to find out how the investigation into the Belgian tourist’s disappearance is progressing and to provide assistance if necessary. The Federal Police spokeswoman Ann Berger told journalists that "The investigation is going well and remains in the hands of the Peruvian police." Both she and Alain Remue of the Missing Persons Unit affirm that all avenues of investigation remain open.

Ms Berger stresses that the Belgian detectives will not take charge of the investigation, "because it will remain in the hands of the Peruvian police". However, as Natacha de Crombrugghe’s disappearance was also reported to police in Belgium, the Brussels Federal Judicial Police is conducting an investigation here too. “That’s why the Belgian detectives have gone to Peru," Ms Berger added.

“Above all it is important that she is found. It is perfectly normal that three detectives have been sent there as she is a Belgian and an investigation is under way here too”.

28-year-old Natacha de Crombrugghe from Linkebeek (Flemish Brabant) has been missing since January 24. The young woman was on a trekking trip in Peru.