Children’s Agency to act more quickly to suspend crèche suspected of malpractice

Last week, a six-month-old girl died after suffering life-threatening injuries at a crèche in Mariakerke, near Ghent. In recent years, there had been many complaints about the crèche, and it had been inspected several times by Kind en Gezin. However, this didn’t prevent the last week’s tragic events from occurring.

On Sunday the woman in charge at the Flemish Government Agency that is responsible for Kind en Gezin, Katrien Verhegge told our topical discussion programme ‘De zevende dag’ that she had done everything that was legally possible with regard to the crèche. "In delicate matters such as this it is often one person word against another’s” Nele Wouters of Kind en Gezin told VRT News that "The point has always been, what if we cannot prove abuse. I think we are past that point now. Out of concern for the children’s welfare we want to be able to make preventive decisions."

She added that even if there is no concussive hard evidence a series of complaints of malpractice and/or abuse should by sufficient for action to be taken. This action would involve the suspension of the crèche accreditation licence for a defined or indefinite period time.

"Once an investigation has been completed it would then be decided whether the crèche can open again or whether it should close permanently”, Ms Wouters said.