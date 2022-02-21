Former national football team coach gets his marching orders
The former Belgian national football team coach Marc Wilmots has been sacked by the Moroccan club Raja Casablanca. Marc Wilmots had been with the club for the past two years. He was under contract with Raja Casablanca until 2024. However, defeat in the African Super Cup and a string of poor results in the Moroccan League have brought an early end to his tenure as coach.
Wilmots will now have to go on the look out for a new club or national team to coach. In addition to Belgium Marc Wilmots has already been the national team coach of both Ivory Coast and Iran.