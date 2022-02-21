Further gusts of high wind and storm tides forecast

In addition to the three houses that were rendered uninhabitable in a village near Deinze (East Flanders) , storm Franklin caused damage at various other locations across Flanders. At Brussels Airport in Zaventem (Flemish Brabant) Storm Franklin caused additional damage to the roof of the terminal building. The roof had already been damaged by wind during Storm Eunice on Friday. A number of gates at the airport are out of uses while work is carried out to secure the damaged roof. This has led to several flights being delayed.

The storm left residents of several municipalities in the north of Limburg Province without electricity late on Sunday evening. The lights went out from around 11:30pm in municipalities including Houthalen, Lommel, Heusden-Zolder, Pelt and Opglabbeek. Power was restored around half an hour later. The electricity grid management company Fluvius says that the power cut was caused by a lightning strike.

Elsewhere in Limburg, the Pyxiscollege’s Sint-Vincentius Middle School will be teaching via distance learning this week after its roof was severely damaged during Storm Eunice on Friday.