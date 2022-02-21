Further gusts of high wind and storm tides forecast
As was the case with Storm Eunice on Friday, Storm Franklin brought with it exceptionally high wind speeds. At Ostend Airport wind speeds of 130 km/h were recorded on Sunday evening, while winds reached speeds of 108 km/h a few kilometres up the coast in Zeebrugge. At Stabroek, just north of Antwerp winds reached speeds of 105 km/h on Sunday evening. Wind speeds of 9 Beaufort were recorded at the Westhinder Lightvessel in the Belgian sector of the North Sea on Sunday. This means that Storm Franklin is also officially a Belgian storm.
In addition to the three houses that were rendered uninhabitable in a village near Deinze (East Flanders) , storm Franklin caused damage at various other locations across Flanders. At Brussels Airport in Zaventem (Flemish Brabant) Storm Franklin caused additional damage to the roof of the terminal building. The roof had already been damaged by wind during Storm Eunice on Friday. A number of gates at the airport are out of uses while work is carried out to secure the damaged roof. This has led to several flights being delayed.
The storm left residents of several municipalities in the north of Limburg Province without electricity late on Sunday evening. The lights went out from around 11:30pm in municipalities including Houthalen, Lommel, Heusden-Zolder, Pelt and Opglabbeek. Power was restored around half an hour later. The electricity grid management company Fluvius says that the power cut was caused by a lightning strike.
Elsewhere in Limburg, the Pyxiscollege’s Sint-Vincentius Middle School will be teaching via distance learning this week after its roof was severely damaged during Storm Eunice on Friday.
More high winds today
We can expect further gusts of high wind during today (Monday). Gusts of between 80 and 100 km/h are forecast. In coastal areas gusts could even reach speeds of between 100 and 110 km/h.
Storm tide at the coast and on the River Scheldt
Meanwhile, storm tides are forecast at the on the River Scheldt. Weatherman David Dehenauw says that "We predict a high-water level in Ostend of 5m75 TAW +/- 15 cm for the late afternoon. "Tonight, there will also be high water levels along the Sea Scheldt (section of the River Scheldt from Gentbrugge to the Dutch border north of Antwerp)."
The Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI) is monitoring the situation. A further evolution of a high-water levels along the British east coast is forecast. For there a tidal surge will move south to the Belgian coast and the Sea Scheldt.