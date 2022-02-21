Just over 300 COVID-19 patients in intensive care

There are currently 2,964 people with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals. This figures also includes patients admitted for other ailments that tested positive for coronavirus. Of those hospitalised 320 are in intensive care.

During the week from 12 to 18 February an average of 228 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospital each day. This figure that only includes those admitted to hospital specifically because they had COVID-19 is down 23% on the previous week.

Meanwhile, the number of people with COVID-19 that are dying continues to increase. During the week from 9 to 15 February an average of 48 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. Since the onset of the pandemic a total of 29,920 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.