Just over 300 COVID-19 patients in intensive care
The latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium have been released. They show further falls in the number of people testing positive for the virus and in the number of people with COVID-19 that are being hospitalised. Meanwhile, the number of people with COVID-19 that are dying in Belgium continues to rise.
During the week from 11 to 17 February an average of 10,229 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium each day. This is down 40% on the figures for the previous week (4 to 10 February). Between 11 and 17 February an average of 49,500 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. This is 27% down on the number of tests carried out during the previous 7-day period. Of those tested 27.8% tested positive for coronavirus.
During the week from 11 to 17 February the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus stood at 0.83.
Hospitalisations and deaths
There are currently 2,964 people with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals. This figures also includes patients admitted for other ailments that tested positive for coronavirus. Of those hospitalised 320 are in intensive care.
During the week from 12 to 18 February an average of 228 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospital each day. This figure that only includes those admitted to hospital specifically because they had COVID-19 is down 23% on the previous week.
Meanwhile, the number of people with COVID-19 that are dying continues to increase. During the week from 9 to 15 February an average of 48 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. Since the onset of the pandemic a total of 29,920 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.