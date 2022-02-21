League-leaders Union win with 10 men, Club Brugge secure second place with win against KAS Eupen

Despite playing the entire second half with ten men have Dante Vanzeir was sent off for punching an opponent just before half time, the league-leaders Union Saint-Gilloise enjoyed a 0-3 win away at Sporting Charleroi.

On Sunday Royal Antwerp FC’s 1-2 defeat at home by KV Mechelen sees them surrender 2nd place in the league. This is due to Club Brugge taking all 3 points from their trip to KAS Eupen. Club won the game 1-3.

RSC Anderlecht enjoyed a convincing 2-0 home win against KRC Genk. There was victory too for Sint-Truiden. The Canaries beat OH Leuven 2-0.