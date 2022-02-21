League-leaders Union win with 10 men, Club Brugge secure second place with win against KAS Eupen
As every it was an exciting weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. Storm Eunice saw AA Gent’s game against RFC Seraing postponed on Friday evening. On Saturday Cercle Brugge dealt Beerschot’s hopes of staying another blow. Cercle won 2-0. Later KVO Oostende beat Standard de Liège by a single goal. 5-0 was the score in the derby game between KV Kortrijk and Zulte Waregem.
Despite playing the entire second half with ten men have Dante Vanzeir was sent off for punching an opponent just before half time, the league-leaders Union Saint-Gilloise enjoyed a 0-3 win away at Sporting Charleroi.
On Sunday Royal Antwerp FC’s 1-2 defeat at home by KV Mechelen sees them surrender 2nd place in the league. This is due to Club Brugge taking all 3 points from their trip to KAS Eupen. Club won the game 1-3.
RSC Anderlecht enjoyed a convincing 2-0 home win against KRC Genk. There was victory too for Sint-Truiden. The Canaries beat OH Leuven 2-0.
The league table after 28 games
1.Union Saint-Gilliose – 63 points
2.Club Brugge – 54 points
3.Royal Antwerp FC. – 53 points
4.RSC Anderlecht – 51 points
5.KV Mechelen - 45 points*
6.AA Gent – 43 points*
7.Sporting Charleroi – 43 points
8.KRC Genk – 41 points
9.Cercle Brugge – 38 points
10.KV Kortrijk – 37 points
11.Sint-Truiden – 37 points
12.OH Leuven – 36 points*
13.KV Oostende – 31 points
14.Standard de Liège – 29 points*
15.KAS Eupen – 27 points
16.Zulte Waregem – 26 points
17.RFC Seraing – 23 points*
18.Beerschot – 16 points*
*=27 games played