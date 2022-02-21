The number of road deaths increased in Flanders in 2021

The province of East Flanders is an exception to the upward trend observed in the other Flemish provinces. The number of fatal traffic accidents there is decreasing. VIAS’ Stef Willems told VRT News that "In East Flanders, 55 people died in road accidents last year. This is 11 down on the previous year. The number of deaths caused by road accidents involving trucks decreased significantly in East Flanders”.

However, in Flanders as a whole the number of fatalities in road accidents involving trucks increased from 53 in 2020 to 68 in 2021. The number of fatalities in accidents involving vans increased from 30 in 2020 to 45 in 2021.

The increase in the number of accidents involving vans is of particular concern as last year’s figures were the highest since 2015. However, “The fact that many vans are constantly on the road could certainly have played a role in this" Mr Willems told VRT News.

The increase in the number of vans on our roads has not only been reinforced by the growth of e-commerce but also by the fact that other companies are using delivery vans more often.