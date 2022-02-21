The number of road deaths increased in Flanders in 2021
While 2020 saw a sharp drop in traffic levels due to lockdown measures that were in force at various times during the year. The level of traffic on our roads increased again in 2021. The number of road traffic accidents was up too. Most noticeable in last year’s accident figures are the more than 1,000 accidents that involved electric scooters. The number of deaths in accidents that involved delivery vans in Flanders also rose sharply. The figures come from the road safety institute Vias’ annual road safety barometer.
The number of fatalities on Belgian roads in 2021 was unchanged compared with 2020. Last year there were 484 deaths, compared with 483 in 2020.
However, like 2020, 2021 was an atypical year on Belgian roads due to the pandemic. The measures that have been in force to curb the spread of COVID-19 have served to reduce traffic and would explain the decrease in the number of deaths compared with 2019 when 619 people died on the country’s roads.
Big regional differences
However, there are big differences between regions. In Flanders there were 18% more road deaths in 2021, while in Wallonia the number of road deaths fell by 16%. In Brussels, the number of road deaths fell from 14 to 6. This was the lowest figure ever recorded in the capital.
Meanwhile, the number of accidents resulting in injuries increased sharply in each of the three regions: from 29,947 to 34,264 (+14%).
East Flanders is an exception
The province of East Flanders is an exception to the upward trend observed in the other Flemish provinces. The number of fatal traffic accidents there is decreasing. VIAS’ Stef Willems told VRT News that "In East Flanders, 55 people died in road accidents last year. This is 11 down on the previous year. The number of deaths caused by road accidents involving trucks decreased significantly in East Flanders”.
However, in Flanders as a whole the number of fatalities in road accidents involving trucks increased from 53 in 2020 to 68 in 2021. The number of fatalities in accidents involving vans increased from 30 in 2020 to 45 in 2021.
The increase in the number of accidents involving vans is of particular concern as last year’s figures were the highest since 2015. However, “The fact that many vans are constantly on the road could certainly have played a role in this" Mr Willems told VRT News.
The increase in the number of vans on our roads has not only been reinforced by the growth of e-commerce but also by the fact that other companies are using delivery vans more often.
More than 1,000 injured in accidents involving electric scooters
The growing popularity of electric scooters is also reflected in last year’s accident figures. Across the country, police have recorded four deaths in road accidents involving e-scooters.
During 2021 a total of 1,022 accidents involving e-scooters were recorded. However, many accidents involving e-scooters go unrecorded as often no other road-user was involved.