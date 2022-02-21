Three houses in East Flemish village made uninhabitable by “whirlwind”
Storm Franklin certainly left its mark on the village of Petegem-aan-de-Leie, near Deinze (East Flanders). In one street, three houses sustained major damage as their roofs were torn off by what locals describe as a “whirlwind”. Miraculously just one resident, a 94-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for a check-up.
The Mayor of Deinze Jan Vermeulen (Christian democrat) told VRT News that "This is really unprecedented. Even fire-fighters with 40 years’ experience told me they've never experienced anything like this."
Mr Vermeulen was visibly shaken by the havoc wrought by the storm in the Krekelstraat in Petegem-aan-de-Leie. Storm Franklin had raged there all Sunday evening. At 10.15 pm there was a terrible noise as the roof of a house on the corner of the street was completely ripped off.
Mr Vermeulen told VRT News that "The roof literally flew over the neighbour's house that which was completely spared and hit the next two houses. Three roofs are very badly damaged, but the damage inside is also immense. However, they are all very sturdy well-built houses."
Bearing beam crashed through the window
A resident of the one home had a narrow escape. A bearing beam came crashing through the window of her home, landing on the sofa in the living room where she had been sitting just moments before. Mayor Vermeulen said "Fortunately, she had just left the room. It is a miracle that there were no injuries. Only the 94-year-old resident of the house, where the roof was torn off was taken to the hospital for a check-up”.
The Mayor of Deinze was left with no choice other than to declare the three damaged house uninhabitable. The residents of the houses are able to stay with family or neighbours.
Deinze station also damaged
Earlier in the evening, the Deinze railway station also sustained storm damage. Part of the platform roof came loose due to the wind. This resulted in the closure of three of the station's platforms.
This will impact those wishing to travel to and from Deinze today (Monday). Those travelling to Deinze on the Ghent-Kortrijk line will be able to travel to and from Deinze normally. However, those travelling on the Ghent-De Panne line to/from places such as Tielt and Lichtvelde will need to take a shuttle bus.