Three houses in East Flemish village made uninhabitable by “whirlwind”

The Mayor of Deinze Jan Vermeulen (Christian democrat) told VRT News that "This is really unprecedented. Even fire-fighters with 40 years’ experience told me they've never experienced anything like this."

Mr Vermeulen was visibly shaken by the havoc wrought by the storm in the Krekelstraat in Petegem-aan-de-Leie. Storm Franklin had raged there all Sunday evening. At 10.15 pm there was a terrible noise as the roof of a house on the corner of the street was completely ripped off.

Mr Vermeulen told VRT News that "The roof literally flew over the neighbour's house that which was completely spared and hit the next two houses. Three roofs are very badly damaged, but the damage inside is also immense. However, they are all very sturdy well-built houses."