22.02.2022 most popular wedding date in yonks
Today is an extremely popular day to get hitched across Belgium. Many couples believe 22.02.2022 will be a day never to forget.
Many people haven’t given the day a second thought, but others have been looking forward to it for quite a while!
“I’m getting married to Stefanie today” confides Jan in Tienen (Flemish Brabant). “We thought today would be perfect because you can also write it back to front! We moved heaven and earth to get a place at city hall in Tienen today”.
Luba and Stefan in Brugge tell a similar story: “For us this is a magical day to celebrate with our friends and family”.
The couple are getting hitched in James Bond style, all the women in a long cocktail dress, the men in dinner-jacket and bow tie. The guests included Belgium's Prince Laurent (photo top), who still doesn't seem to know how to wear a face mask properly.
For Nico and Anouchka (photo below) it’s an even more special wedding day as it’s Anouchka’s birthday too! “Anouchka is the love of my life. I asked her to marry me on her birthday last year”.
Nico’s not bothered he’s getting married on a Tuesday. “After all” he says “it’s a two-sday. We’re getting married at 2PM and hope to say “Yes” at 2:22PM!”
February isn’t usually such a hit with couples getting married, but in Antwerp 34 couples are getting married today, three times the usual number. In Bruges, it’s ten couples and in Ghent, where there were still two places open, 8.
22022022 is a palindrome, which means it’s the same back to front. Fay Vercuysse of Beernem (West Flanders) is one of the many Flemings celebrating their 22nd birthday today. “I’m off to Disneyland in Paris with a girlfriend” she intimates. “There’s no better place to celebrate!”
When Fay was born, on 22 February 2000, it was already clear that the number 2 would play an important part in her life”.