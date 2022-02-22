22.02.2022 most popular wedding date in yonks

Many people haven’t given the day a second thought, but others have been looking forward to it for quite a while!

“I’m getting married to Stefanie today” confides Jan in Tienen (Flemish Brabant). “We thought today would be perfect because you can also write it back to front! We moved heaven and earth to get a place at city hall in Tienen today”.

Luba and Stefan in Brugge tell a similar story: “For us this is a magical day to celebrate with our friends and family”.

The couple are getting hitched in James Bond style, all the women in a long cocktail dress, the men in dinner-jacket and bow tie. The guests included Belgium's Prince Laurent (photo top), who still doesn't seem to know how to wear a face mask properly.



For Nico and Anouchka (photo below) it’s an even more special wedding day as it’s Anouchka’s birthday too! “Anouchka is the love of my life. I asked her to marry me on her birthday last year”.

Nico’s not bothered he’s getting married on a Tuesday. “After all” he says “it’s a two-sday. We’re getting married at 2PM and hope to say “Yes” at 2:22PM!”