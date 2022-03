It’s busy days at the Ostend bird sanctuary following the recent spate of storms. A score of seabirds have been brought into the centre in recent days. Most of the birds are guillemots, but a northern gannet and a great crested grebe are also among their number. Several birds are covered in oil, but most are simply exhausted. The birds are receiving excellent care in the seaside resort of Ostend but only half are expected to make it.