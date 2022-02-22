COVID-19 death toll tops 30,000

The 7-day average for positive test results has now fallen below 10,000/day. During the week from 12 to 18 February an average of 9,587 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium each day. This is down 39% on the figures from the previous week (5 to 11 February).

During the week from 12 to 18 February 44,700 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is 7% down on the average number of tests carried out each day during the previous week. Of those tested 24.9% tested positive for coronavirus.

The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus between 12 and 18 February stood at 0.85. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected an average of a further 85 others. The Omicron variant accounted for 69.7% of infections, a fall of 14% on the previous week.