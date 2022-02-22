COVID-19 death toll tops 30,000
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show that the total number of people with COVID-19 that have died in Belgium since the onset of the pandemic has risen above 30,000. However, the other figures show a positive trend with the number of infections and hospitalisations and the most recent 7-day average for deaths of people with the virus all falling. This is the first time in several weeks that the 7-day average for coronavirus deaths has fallen.
The 7-day average for positive test results has now fallen below 10,000/day. During the week from 12 to 18 February an average of 9,587 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium each day. This is down 39% on the figures from the previous week (5 to 11 February).
During the week from 12 to 18 February 44,700 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is 7% down on the average number of tests carried out each day during the previous week. Of those tested 24.9% tested positive for coronavirus.
The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus between 12 and 18 February stood at 0.85. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected an average of a further 85 others. The Omicron variant accounted for 69.7% of infections, a fall of 14% on the previous week.
Hospitalisations and deaths
On Monday there were 2,999 people with COVID-19 receiving treatment in Belgian hospitals. This figure includes all patients that have tested positive for coronavirus including those that were hospitalised for treatment on other conditions than COVID-19. Of those hospitalised, 315 patients with COVID-19 are in intensive care.
The number of patients with COVID-19 that are being admitted to hospital continues to fall. During the week from 15 to 21 February an average of 209 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day, a fall of 20% on the previous week. This figure only includes patients admitted because they had become so ill with COVID-19 that they required hospital treatment.
For the first time in weeks the 7-day average for COVID-19 deaths is down. During the week from 12 to 18 February an average of 41 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is a fall of 13% on the average daily death toll during the previous week. The total number of deaths of people with COVID-19 that have died in Belgium since the onset of the pandemic now stands at 30,015.
Vaccinations
By 20 February 9,205,892 people in Belgium had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. Of these 9,040,133 had been fully immunised. This is 78% of the entire population. 6,925,304 people (60% of the entire population) had already received an additional so-called booster jab.