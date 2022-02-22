Dutch court OKs Dave De Kock’s surrender to Belgium
Dave De Kock, one of the main suspects in the abduction and murder of 4-year-old Dean Verberckmoes, is to be surrendered to Belgium following the issue of a European arrest warrant. De Kock was detained in the Netherlands. The international legal aid chamber in Amsterdam decided on the suspect’s surrender to Belgium today.
De Kock and his Dutch partner were supposed to be looking after the boy in their flat in Sint-Gillis-Waas (East Flanders) for one day in January. Five days later Dean’s body was discovered in the Dutch province of Zealand. What exactly happened during those five days is still unclear. It was also at this time De Kock was arrested in the Netherlands. He denies involvement in the boy’s death and opposed his surrender to Belgium.