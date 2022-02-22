Flemings help their French neighbours during outage

The border between Belgium and France runs along the middle of the street in Abele. Neighbours on one side of the street in Belgium had power, while their friends on the other side in France didn’t. Flemings Gregory and Jessie crossed the border with their power cable providing light and electricity for cooking to a French family of five.

The outage wasn’t caused by the storm, but the storm meant the French family were looking at a longer outage than usual.

Gregory says French power cuts last an awful lot longer than Flemish ones.

“It happens. We’re without power for up to 4 hours, but our neighbours opposite experienced a 33-hour power cut. They have five children aged 9 to 17 and use electricity to heat their home, water and their meals as well as light up the place”.

The French neighbours, Alexandre and Carine were welcome at Gregory and Jessie’s on Friday for a hot cup of coffee and some macaroni, but when the outage still hadn’t been sorted by Saturday Gregory ran a cable from his garage to his neighbour’s home across the street: “They couldn’t live without heating” Gregory said.

The cable was in place for nine hours, but there’s not a thought in Gregory’s head of seeking payment: “We get on well and invite each other to meals from time to time”.

Gregory and Jessie’s show of solidarity wasn’t unique. At four other places along the border Flemish people helped out their French neighbours in the same way.