Flemish Government tables proposals for the modernisation of local elections

Under the proposals a pilot project would be launched in several municipalities whereby voters would be able to cast their vote for the local elections in their polling station of their choice. Mr Somers told VRT News that "This could be advantageous for people that have to work on Sundays and for people with mobility issues”.

Another interesting proposal is the idea of publishing the results of the local elections per polling station. However, in order to guarantee voter privacy this would only be done with polling stations at which more than 500 people are registered to vote.

Mr Somers also proposes increasing the allowance given to people that are called up to work in polling stations or at counting centres to 50 euro. Currently this varies from between 19 and 27 euro. Furthermore, people that have already been called up twice to work at the polling station or counting centre will be able to refuse to do so. “An exception would be made for civil servants, who as civil servants are expected to remain on standby at all times”, Mr Somers said.