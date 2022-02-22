Flemish Government tables proposals for the modernisation of local elections
The Flemish Interior Minister Bart Somers (liberal) has tabled a series of proposals for the modernisation of the way in which the local elections in our region are organised. Under the proposals the results would be published per polling station and a pilot project would be launched whereby voters would be able to choose which polling station they go to to cast their vote. Mr Somers’ proposals have already received the backing of his colleagues in the Flemish Government.
Under the proposals a pilot project would be launched in several municipalities whereby voters would be able to cast their vote for the local elections in their polling station of their choice. Mr Somers told VRT News that "This could be advantageous for people that have to work on Sundays and for people with mobility issues”.
Another interesting proposal is the idea of publishing the results of the local elections per polling station. However, in order to guarantee voter privacy this would only be done with polling stations at which more than 500 people are registered to vote.
Mr Somers also proposes increasing the allowance given to people that are called up to work in polling stations or at counting centres to 50 euro. Currently this varies from between 19 and 27 euro. Furthermore, people that have already been called up twice to work at the polling station or counting centre will be able to refuse to do so. “An exception would be made for civil servants, who as civil servants are expected to remain on standby at all times”, Mr Somers said.
Radio and TV commercials
Although under the proposals the maximum candidates, lists and parties would be allowed to spend on their campaigns would not be raised to match inflation, they would be allowed to use their campaign budget to pay for advertisements on audio-visual media and in cinemas. Furthermore, the ban on large advertising hoardings would also be lifted.
The Flemish Government also intends to offer more alternatives to people who for whatever reason are unable to go to a polling station to vote in person. The possibility of introducing postal and online voting will be examined. The option of giving someone power of attorney to vote on your behalf will remain.
The proposals will be discussed in the Flemish Parliament during the coming weeks.