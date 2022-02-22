Ghent University opens new disciplinary investigation into inappropriate behaviour by professor

The rector of Ghent University, Rik Van De Walle, has launched a new disciplinary investigation into allegations of sexually inappropriate behaviour by a professor. The allegations date from 5 years ago. Then a student and a university employee went to report inappropriate behaviour by the professor. This was followed up internally but without further sanction. The professor is still working at university.

The story recently came to the fore again, after a testimony from one of the alleged victims in the daily ‘De Standaard’. This is not the first time that questions have been raised about Ghent University’s treatment of allegations of this nature. Recently it emerged that the university had failed to fully deal with allegations of sexually inappropriate behaviour that were made 2 years ago.

What is striking about this case is that the university is now starting a disciplinary investigation, when 5 years ago it decided that no futher action should be taken against the professor. The university says that the correct procedures were followed 5 years, but the current media attention that is being given to allegations of sexually inappropriate behaviour by teaching staff in higher education has caused disquiet in the faculty where the professor works.

Consequently, the university’s Rector has decided the allegations should be the subject of a full investigation. The university calls on anyone that is the victim of (sexually) inappropriate behaviour to report this to its confidential pastoral counselling service.