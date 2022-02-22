Husband shoots rival in Rumbeke

The husband, a 40-year-old from Moorsele (Wevelgem – West Flanders), knew about the affair his wife was having and wanted to speak with her lover, but the meeting soon descended into a violent altercation.

The husband fired on his rival, though it’s unclear whether he used a flare gun or a real weapon. He fled the scene after firing the shots but could soon be apprehended.

The woman’s lover sustained injuries to the face but has already been able to leave hospital.