Insurance companies receive tens of thousands of storm damage claims

The damage caused by storms Dudley (last Wednesday), Eunice (last Friday) and Franklin (on Sunday) ranges from wrecked garden furniture to entire roofs that were blown off by the wind. East and West Flanders were particularly badly hit by the storms. Antwerp Province and Hainaut also suffered more than their fair share of storm damage. The country’s insurance companies have already receive tens of thousands of claims.

On Monday evening a spokesperson for KBC said that it had received more than 10,000 claims. Meanwhile Belfius, Ethias and AG Insurance say that they had all received 5,000 claims by Monday evening. AG Insurance predicts that the number of storm damage claims that it will receive will reach 10,000. ING has already received 2,906 claims for storm damage from its customers.

However, it is still difficult to predict just how many claims will be made. Claims that are made directly to the insurance companies arrive on their desks straight away. However, many people in Belgium use the services of an insurance broker who drafts the claim and passes it on to the insurance company on their behalf. This causes several days’ delay. In the case of more complex claims it can be as much as several weeks before the claim reaches the insurance company. What is certain though is that the number of claims will increase in the coming days.

Ethias’ Serge Jacobs told VRT News that “We have only received just under 30 claims related to damage caused by Storm Franklin. This number were certainly increase”.

The CEO of the insurance industry federation Assuralia Hein Lannoy described the storm damage of the past week as “exceptional”. “We currently don’t have any firm figures, but I estimate that it the damage will run into several hundred million euro”.