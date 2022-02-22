Minibus carrying with schoolchildren involved in collision with lorry on Limburg motorway

The driver and person supervising the children on the minibus were trapped inside the vehicle and had to be freed by the emergency services. They were taken to hospital with serious injuries. However, the children, all pupils of the Sint-Ferdinand school in Lummen, suffered only minor injuries in the accident.

The Fire Service spokesman Frederick van der Have told VRT News that "There is still a lot of uncertainty about the accident. All we can say is that no one else is currently trapped inside the vehicle, and that everyone that was inside has now been taken to hospital. The minibus collided with a truck. Exactly how the accident could have happened has yet to be clarified.”

In a test message the Mayor of Lummen Luc Wouters (Christian democrat) told VRT News that "The most important thing right now is that the children were only slightly injured."

The accident led to big tailbacks on the E313. The righthand and middle lanes of the Liège-bound carriageway were blocked. Traffic tailed back as far as Ham. Traffic tailed back on the northbound carriageway of the motorway too as motorist slowed down to look at the accident.