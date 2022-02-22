Rock royalty Arno at the Palace of Brussels
King Filip met rock royalty yesterday afternoon. Belgian rock legend Arno visited the royal palace in Brussels.
Arno is battling pancreatic cancer but is still keeping his fans happy with concerts at the AB in Brussels and Ostend Kursaal.
The royal palace posted the news on Twitter saying that the king had met with the Belgian musician and rock icon as a mark of recognition for his career.
On entrance the king accompanied the Ostender to one of his comfy chairs that the king even put in the right position for his rock counterpart.
Unwell or not Arno is eager to remain on stage as long as he can. He says it gives him energy. This month he’s playing five concerts.
Arno told VRT Radio that he’s not thinking about making his farewells: “We shall see. I live today. Tomorrow doesn’t exist” he said.