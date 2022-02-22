Ukraine crisis: “Mr De Croo demands urgent sanctions”

The Belgian PM didn’t want to be drawn on exactly which measures the bloc should take but identified three main fields: sanctions affecting individuals involved in the decision-making process, economic sectors and financial sanctions e.g. measures restricting access to international money markets. Mr De Croo discussed the matter with commission president Von der Leyen on Monday.

The matter is being discussed by EU foreign ministers. Mr De Croo wants the measures to take effect forthwith.

The Belgian leader dubbed Russia’s actions a “serious violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity”. He spoke of a “staged performance”: “Russia is doing what it always wanted to do, snatch a further piece of Ukraine”.

“We will provide an appropriate response to what is happening here. Sanctions must be appropriate. We must keep our heads, but also show to what high cost for Russia this leads”.