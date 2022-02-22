Winter Olympic medallists welcomed home

On his arrival the skater Bart Swings told VRT Sport "We've waited a long time to finally be back home with our friends and family. This is very special,".

Speaking of her success at the Winter Olympics Hanne Desmet said, "China is far away and you're in a bit of a bubble anyway, so I didn't fully realise the impact it has had until now”.

Speaking about the journey home Bart Swings said "We had to leave there around half past five and it had already been already a short night with the packing and the closing ceremony. After that it was a very long journey. But it's so nice to see everyone again”.

They flew back with the Dutch team that won numerous medals at the Beijing games. However, there was no partying on the plane. “We mainly slept a lot. Everyone has had enough to drink in the last few days", Hanne Desmet said.