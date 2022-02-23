Brussels city hall tower ends up on market square
Quite a few people suffered damage as a result of the storms over the past few days. Among the constructions affected are the city halls of Brussels and Leuven, but fortunately the constructions hit are the smaller replicas built at Mini-Europa.
The attraction has released several images of the devastation.
Fortunately, the real Brussels city hall didn’t collapse onto the city’s historic Gothic market square. The apocalyptic photo shows the city hall model at the Mini-Europa park that suffered considerable damage during the storms. The city hall’s tower ended up on the flower carpet, while the model of Leuven city hall ended up on its side.
“It’s very unusual for a storm to create so much damage” says Mini-Europa’s Thierry Meeùs. “It’s going to take quite some time to get everything back together” he told VRT.
Brussels city hall should be repaired within a month, but Leuven could take till July!