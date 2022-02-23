Buying a house set to become cheaper

On the purchase of a house costing 232,000 euros notary fees will be cut by a quarter. That’s some 1,102 euros that people will save. The reduction in fees gets smaller when houses are sold for higher prices. The reduction in fees on a house going for 450,000 euros will only be 574 euros. People purchasing houses over 800,000 euros will even pay more!

Minister Van Quickenborne identifies the challenge: helping youngsters to get on the property ladder.

Earlier registration fees that also need to be paid were cut from 8% to 3%.

The Federation of Belgian Notaries is putting a solidarity measure in place to help small notary offices that may see a too great a fall in earnings.

To give consumers a clearer insight into fees all fees will in future have to be posted on the notary’s website. Notaries will also be bound to inform people when their intervention is needed and when not. “To file inheritance documents a notary is not needed” says Van Quickenborne.

The reforms also mean a 33% cut to the fees charged for documents setting up a new business. “The 1,500-euro fee becomes a 1,000 euro all in price. In his way independent professionals will have an easier job launching a business”.

The new fees will apply starting 1 January 2023.