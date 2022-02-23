EU sanctions are merely “first step”

EU states yesterday reached agreement on a package of measures against Russia following the dispatch of Russian troops to breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine. The EU sanctions target Russian banks that finance Russian decision-makers and fund operations in the breakaway areas.

Following Germany’s decision to suspend certification of the new Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia PM De Croo yesterday also told VRT that Russia no longer represents the reliable energy partner of the past.

Former Russian president Medvedev says the EU could soon have to pay 2,000 euros per 1,000 cubic metres of gas. Mr De Croo labelled the Russian’s pronouncement “intimidation”.

The Belgian premier added that the prospect of higher gas prices would now have to be taken into account in the run up to a definitive decision on the phasing out of nuclear power generation. The decision expected in March will be taken with the aim of limiting risks and of keeping prices as low as possible he said.

PM De Croo also clarified Belgium’s decision not to supply military equipment to Ukraine for the time being. “The question was put several weeks ago and we, like many other EU states, decided to prioritise de-escalation and diplomacy. The request will now be re-evaluated. A decision will be taken in the short-term”.