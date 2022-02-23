Flemish government sorts nitrogen emissions and building shift

Government parties have agreed new rules for nitrogen and ammonia emissions and nitrogen and ammonia precipitation in nature areas caused by industry and farming. The emissions are bad for the environment and biodiversity but also for humankind. The matter came to a head after a judge last year annulled a licence for a chicken run because the operation caused nitrogen emissions that were too high. The decision undermined existing rules and there were fears no new licences could be issued.

The Flemish government introduced a temporary arrangement, but a definitive framework that included provisions for compensation to farmers that would be forced to close or support to pay for technological modifications was needed.

Measures include cutting the size of the Flemish pig herd by 30% by 2030. Polluting pig and poultry farms will have to cut nitrogen emissions by 60% by 2030. A new system will be introduced to provide guidance or compensation to farmers and polluting farm businesses. Money will also be available to purchase and close polluting operations. The 40 most polluting businesses will have to close by 2025. A further 120 businesses will have to make technological changes or close by 2026. 3.6 billion euros has been set aside for the measures.

The rules include a correction mechanism for smaller, family farms and organic farmers. The Flemish government will also support young farmers eager to invest in new technology.



The building shift should mean that by 2040 no greenfield sites will be used for construction. Today 5 hectares are lost to building every day. In the future more and more brownfield sites will be designated as farm or forestry land. The government earlier decided to compensate property owners who saw the value of their land fall as a result. Funding this proved a big ask.

It’s understood a fund will be established to help municipalities pay the compensation. The Flemish government will provide compensation cancelling two-thirds of losses incurred by municipalities that turn residential areas into forestry zones. Half of all losses will be compensated when residential areas are turned into farmland. For the period up to 2040 1.6 billion euros has been earmarked.