Riders gear up for start of Flemish spring cycling season

The Flemish spring cycling season kicks off next weekend with the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne on Sunday. Today many riders are reconnoitring the route of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad for a last time. The route has undergone minor changes.  Former winner Greg Van Avermaet and his teammate Oliver Naesen are among the riders.  Nearly the entire QuickStep-Alfa Vinyl team including Zdenek Stybar, who won the race three years ago, turned up too. Last year’s Tour of Flanders winner Kasper Asgreen also took a look.  Davide Ballerini, who won last year is not taking part preferring to concentrate on races later in the season.

Colin Clapson

