Sex work to disappear from penal code

Legislation on sex work dates from the 19th century. Daan Bauwens of Utsopi, an organisation that defends the rights of sex workers, says everything today was in a grey zone. The present update opens the way for new rules and a job status for sex workers, he believes.

Prostitution of free will is not sanctioned under Belgian law. Only the organisation of prostitution is. But today sex workers do not enjoy any social job status. The ban on organised prostitution is aimed against exploitation and sex trafficking but also means sex workers can’t hire an accountant to do their books or get a loan from the bank based on earnings.

Bauwens describes the situation as “chaotic”: “Sex work was decriminalised, but no rules could be applied to the sector meaning it’s hard to draw the line between legitimate business and exploitation”.

The change in the law should in time allow people to hire sex workers and provide safety and hygienic conditions just like in any other business.

In time sex workers could also be able to build up pension rights and enjoy social rights like any other employee.

Under the bill third parties will be decriminalised. This means bank managers, who provide a loan, insurers and landlords, who rent out premises won’t have to fear the wrath of the law.

Bauwens believes the political authorities would probably never have taken this step without the pandemic that plunged the sector and sex workers in great financial difficulty.

Justice minister Van Quickenborne says the bill offers sex workers the recognition and protection they deserve. “Once the bill is enacted sex workers will be able to do their job with equal rights. Until now many sex workers were not catered for under present social legislation provisions. The pandemic showed us they did not enjoy sufficient protection”.