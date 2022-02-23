Stromae is back on stage
Stromae has returned to the stage after eight years. The Belgian singer gave the crowd at a sold-out Palace 12 at the Heizel the first glimpse of his new ‘Multitude’ tour that will encompass Europe and north America.
Fans were treated to a one-hour show choc-a-bloc with new songs and with the appearance of an avatar and robot dog. The singer’s famous hits ‘Formidable’ and ‘Alors on danse’ also thrilled the crowd of 9,000. The new Multitude album is being released on 4 March.
