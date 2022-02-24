“This is a catastrophe” says Antwerpian in Kyiv

“I woke at 6AM this morning and heard four explosions in the capital” Vlad told VRT. “The Ukrainian news service reported these were drones that had been shot down” says Vlad, who is being inundated with information and adds it’s a true art to distinguish reality from fake news

“This is a catastrophe” he says. Vlad is thinking of trying to get to the west of the country but at the minute everything around him was closed, so he decided to remain put.