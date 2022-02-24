COVID-19: fewer than 9,000 new cases recorded each day

Code yellow measures apply when there are fewer than 65 daily Covid hospitalisations and fewer than 300 patients in ICUs.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 20 February, 8,998 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 38% on the week.

In the week to 23 February on average 186 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 27% on the week.

2,725 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 290 patients are in intensive care – down 18% on the week and the figure has been falling for days now.

In the week to 20 February on average 38 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 18% down on the previous week and the second day in a row the average is down. Since the start of the pandemic 30,076 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 43,200 tests are carried out each day in the week to 20 February – a 18% fall on the week. 23.9% of tests came back positive. The figure is down 6.3%.

Belgium’s reproduction figure stands at 0.80 – down 6% on the week. 100 sick people pass the virus on to 80 others and the pandemic is no longer widening.

6,942,349 people have had a booster or third jab i.e. 60% of the population. 79% of the population is fully vaccinated.