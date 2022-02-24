Flanders suspends export licences to Russia
The Flemish authorities have suspended all current export licences to Russia with immediate effect. Flemish premier Jan Jambon (Flemish nationalist) announced the news following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Mr Jambon explained this is a temporary measure that is being evaluated daily in the light of developments.
The Flemish Control of Strategic Goods Service has requested vigilance with regard to transactions for which an export licence is not required.