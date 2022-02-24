Flemish peace organisations condemn Russian aggression

They say there is no justification for war and the shelling must stop immediately: “A comprehensive ceasefire is needed as well as the withdrawal of all troops and a return to the negotiating table”.

The organisations call on the West to de-escalate, resume talks and avoid further confrontation. They reject sanctions that hit the civilian population.

Vrede vzw warns that a further escalation of the war and increased mutual tension between nuclear powers can have dangerous consequences.

Pax Christi calls the invasion a “flagrant violation of international law”.

“We regret the number of fatalities and injuries during this short spate of time as well as those killed and injured since the start of the conflict in 2014. Shelling that started in 2014 never ended. Civilians including children are being killed by landmines. According to UNICEF 172 children have been killed or injured between 2014 and December 2019. UN figures suggest 3,393 civilians were killed by September 2021 as well as 10,000 members of the military.

Pax Christi wants the Belgian government to seek Russia’s and Ukraine’s compliance with the Minsk Accord dating from September 2014.