Montgomery roundabout closed for 5 days

Montgomery roundabout is a busy place at the best of times but also a roundabout with many accidents. “We’re scrapping the fast lane (nearest the fountain)” says Inge Paemen of the mobility agency.

Cycle paths for both directions meet at Montgomery. The agency now wants to turn the slow lane (furthest from the fountain) into a “cycle suggestion lane” (!). “Experienced cyclists can use it, while people new to cycling can stick to the cycle path” says Paemen. “The goal is to make every road user feel comfortable and able to proceed safely. The changes will enhance the flow of traffic. Research shows much of the congestion is the result of the many lanes”.

Work starts Friday at 8PM and is scheduled to end at 6AM on Wednesday.

“For this entire period the rotunda will be closed. Drivers can take Montgomery Tunnel. The works are already clearly indicated, but still I fear for the disruption” says Paemen.